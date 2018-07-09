Kogi PDP Denies Rumours Of Automatic Ticket To Melaye, Others

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday said it was never directed by its national leadership to grant automatic ticket to Senator Dino Melaye or any other political aspirant as being speculated is some quarters.

In a statement signed by Achadu Dickson and issued in Lokoja, the PDP described as false and misleading such information, called on it members to disregard the rumour.

While the party admitted that it is already receiving into it fold some members who left the party and new members who are defecting to it fold, it however said there was no such directive from the National body for an automatic ticket, described the rumours as work of mischief makers.

The PDP in Kogi state says the party while happy to welcome new members to it fold, would have all it candidates emerge through a free, fair and transparent primaries.

The party called on members to disregard the information making the round about an imaginary automatic ticket, said mischief makers having seen that the future of the PDP both at the National and in Kogi state is bright and would take over government in 2019 is leaving nothing to chance towards creating disaffection amongst it members.

The PDP called on it members not to lose sleep over what it calls unfounded, unsubstantiated rumours aimed creating disaffection amongst it members.