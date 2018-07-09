Nigerian Shot Six Times By Unknown South African

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2018

Lawrence Ozumba, a Nigerian based in South Africa, was on Friday shot dead in Mpumalanga by an unknown South African

Ozumba’s killer was said to have entered his compound and requested to see him, after which the Nigerian was shot six times. He died immediately. 

The Consulate General, Nigeria High Commission in South Africa condemned the incident and asked South African authorities to unravel the mystery behind the dastardly act.

David Abraham, Vice Consul, Information and Culture at the Embassy, released a statement on Sunday urging the Police and other relevant agencies to apprehend the assailant and bring him to justice.

He called on Nigerians in South Africa to cooperate with the Police and judicial officers in their investigation and prosecution.

“The ugly incident was said to have occurred at 10 Koppe, Middleburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa, on July 6, 2018. An eyewitness account has it that an unknown man made way into the compound of Mr Ozumba Tochukwu Lawrence and requested to see him,” Abraham said.

“On being told about his guest, he came out to meet him, and the man shot him six times. It is yet to be established the reason behind the sad incident.”

The consulate commiserated with the deceased’s family and the Nigerian community in South Africa, and promised to continue advancing the welfare and security of Nigerians in the country.

“We therefore call on all our nationals to remain calm and eschew violence, as we seek to obtain justice for the deceased and members of his family,” the mission said.

AT least 117 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa since February 2016.

