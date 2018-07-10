One Shot As Police Disrupt Peace Corps Protest In Abuja

The peaceful rally was led by the National Commandant of the Peace Corps, Dickson Akoh, but it was disrupted by armed policemen who arrived in commando style, shooting live bullets and firing teargas canisters sporadically.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2018

The protracted hostility between the Nigeria Police and Peace Corps resurfaced on Tuesday morning in Abuja, as policemen fired gunshots and teargas canisters during a protest in the federal capital, injuring one of the members of the corps.

The placard-carrying protesters were marching to their office as part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the corps and were chanting anti-government songs.

The Peace Corps officers were cladded in black T-shirts with inscriptions such as ‘We Cry!’ ‘We Regret!’ ‘We Mourn The Rule of Law’.

They stormed the headquarters of the corps to express their displeasure with the continuous sealing of their office, which has been on for close to a year.

One of the members of the corps was shot in the leg and was rushed to hospital, while many were unconscious following the inhalation of the teargas. 

One of the members of the corps was shot in the leg and was rushed to hospital, while many were unconscious following the inhalation of the teargas. 

As of time of filing this report, the standoff was continuing, the Police sending for reinforcement and the corps officers vowing not leave premises.

 

