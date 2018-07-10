Victory At Last! Firdaus Amasa Attends Call To Bar Ceremony In Hijab

There were doubts about the authenticity of the message at the time, but it has now emerged that Firdaus was indeed called to the bar on Tuesday, with her freinds, family and well-wishers circulating numerous photos from the occasion on social media.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2018

It was rumoured earlier in June but it is now official: the Body of Benchers has approved the use of hijab during Call to Bar.

Therefore, Firdaus Amasa, the University of Ilorin law graduate who caused quite a stir in December 2017 when she insisted on wearing the hijab to her Call to Bar ceremony, has now been called to bar. 

For insisting on wearing the Islamic apparel, Firdaus was denied entry to the venue and, by extension, the legal profession, despite widespread support for her from the Islamic community.

An unverified Whatsapp message in June from a state chapter of MURIC had claimed the Body of Benchers — the professional body concerned with the admission of prospective students into the Nigerian Law School — had approved the use of the Islamic apparel for the annual ceremony for new legal profession entrants.

It said that in addition, Firdaus had been invited to attend the July Call to Bar.

“We like to express our sincere gratitude to the Body of Benchers for painstakingly reviewing the case and for allowing professionalism to be the deciding factor,” MURIC had said.

“MURIC thanks all Muslim leaders who intervened on behalf of Firdaus Amasa. We are also grateful to the House of Representatives for the positive role it played in this matter.

“We felicitate with all Islamic organizations as well as Muslim brothers and sisters who stood with us all these days, particularly during the aborted public hearing in the National Assembly. Congratulations.”

There were doubts about the authenticity of the message at the time, but it has now emerged that Firdaus was indeed called to the bar on Tuesday, with her freinds, family and well-wishers circulating numerous photos from the occasion on social media.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM One Shot As Police Disrupt Peace Corps Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Land Acquisition: Deaf, Dumb Protest In Ibadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM 'Save Us From Hunger' — Ondo Emergency Workers Beg Akeredolu To Settle 12-Month Salary Debt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM ‘No More Casual Staff’ — NLC Pickets MTN Offices In Bayelsa, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Campaign For Democracy Mourns Bamidele Aturu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Bristow, Caverton Helicopters Operations Grounded Nationwide, As Union Cuts Fuel Supply
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Three Northern APC Governors Heading To PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education EXCLUSIVE: Plot Thickens To Blame Dead Ex-NYSC DG For Adeosun’s Certificate Mess
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections 'You Must Bring Back Fayose' — Ngige Campaigns For PDP At APC Rally
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency 'This Is Not What We Voted For In 2015' — Tambuwal Blames Killings On 'Failure Of Leadership'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: How Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun Skipped NYSC, Forged Certificate
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: 2019: R-APC, PDP, Others Meet; Sign Memorandum To ‘Defeat Buhari’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NYSC Speaks On Kemi Adeosun’s Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NYSC Issues Confusing Verdict On Adeosun’s Exemption Certificate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Nab Boyfriend Who 'Killed' Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s Daughter
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boyfriend Implicated As Decomposing Body Of Ex-Ondo Deputy Gov’s Daughter Is Found
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal Alleged Forgery: Two Suits Seek Adeosun’s Sacking, Prosecution
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections R-APC's Galadima: 'General Buhari' Will Not Only Lose The 2019 Election, He Will Lose All His Deposits
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad