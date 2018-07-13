Buhari Joins Pastor Adeboye’s Wife In ‘Counting Her Blessings’ At 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the occasion of her 70th birthday.

According to a release made available to the public by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity,

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins members of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christendom at large, and all well-wishers in celebrating an exemplary woman and mother, Pastor Folu Adeboye, who turns 70,” read the statement.

“President Buhari and his family rejoice with Pastor Adeboye's family and friends for the grace of service that God has bestowed on them, which is evident in preaching and living the truth of the gospel, counselling the young and old, and providing warmth and succour to the weak and underprivileged.

“As Pastor Adeboye, who is better known as ‘Mummy GO’ attains the landmark age, the President believes her achievements surpass teaching and preaching on the pulpit to include living out the practical love of God, and encouraging many on the virtues of humility, knowledge and hard work.

“President Buhari affirms that Nigeria’s greatness today among the comity of nations derives largely from the prayers and teachings of mothers like Pastor Adeboye who regularly seek the face of God on behalf of the country and its citizens, and persistently show that real success comes from adding value and bringing joy to others.

“As ‘Mummy GO’ counts her blessings, the President prays that the Almighty God will yet add to her years, and grant her good health and strength to keep living a life of service to God and humanity.