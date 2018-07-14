JUST IN: Fayemi Defeats PDP In Fayose’s Local Government

To beat Olusola Eleka, Fayose’s anointed and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fayemi polled 13,869 while Eleka managed 11.456.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2018

Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was the surprise winner of the governorship election in Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, the local government of outgoing Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

This statistic pretty much underscores the complexion of the overall election, as Fayemi is leading — even if only by a narrow margin — after the official announcement of results in 10 of the 16 local governments of the state.

