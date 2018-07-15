2019: Secondus, Jibrin, Meet Obasanjo Over Grand Alliance

The National Working Committee (NWC) members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his home state of Ogun over the 2019 general elections.

The delegation led by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, met the ex-president at his presidential library, in Abeokuta.

Chief Obasanjo’s media aide, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi, in a statement said the meeting discussed issues relating to the coalition “aimed at dislodging President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections”.

“The PDP national chairman, speaking on behalf of the delegation apologised to the former president for all the party did that led to his exit from it.

“Secondus also briefed the former president on the progress of the MOU signed by 39 political parties last Monday”, the statement said.

Obasanjo in his response commended the national leadership of the party for the visit and urged them to ensure the party reclaims power in 2019.

He also thanked the PDP leaders for apologising on behalf of the party and made reference to the Lord’s Prayer where humans are taught to ask God for forgiveness and to grant forgiveness to others.

He also reaffirmed his belief and support for the grand alliance.

Chief Obasanjo, however, advised that the individuality and independence of each political party must be observed and respected by the groups in the coalition.

He urged all parties to be cautious of fake news, rumour, blackmail, and seeds of discord that may be sown among them from external quarters.

Also speaking, Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, told our correspondent yesterday in a telephone interview that the former president denied tearing his membership card of the PDP.