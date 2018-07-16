Ekiti Election Has Proven That APC And PDP Are Two Sides Of The Same Bad Coin, Says Sowore’s TakeItBack Movement

Take It Back Movement, a political association led by Omoyele Sowore, says the true winners of the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election are those who demonstrated that they will continue to reject the lie that they have no options than to select either of the two major political parties — the All Progressives Party (APC) or People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations and Communication, Rachel Onamusi-Kpiasi, the movement congratulated all residents of Ekiti State.

It noted that of the 909,585 registered voters in Ekiti, 667,270 (73.3%) collected their PVCs but only 375,580 voted for both APC and PDP. “This implies that almost 58.7% of the Ekiti electorate chose not to be a part of the sham political process”

The statement reads in part: “TakeitBack Movement on Ekiti Elections: APC and PDP’s shameful conduct in Ekiti confirm they are two sides of the same bad coin. We salute the great people of Ekiti State for their peaceful conduct during the recent gubernatorial election.

“We must also commend INEC for their conduction of the elections and for the timely release of the election results.

“Despite the shameful behaviour of both the APC and PDP with their obscene and open attempts to purchase votes, as well as the high-handed conduct of the security forces, the people of Ekiti still had their say, peacefully, at the ballot box.

“We wish to note that ultimately, the true winners of the Ekiti elections are the Nigerian people, who have demonstrated that they will continue to reject the lie that they have no options than to select one or the other of the APC or the PDP.

“Our Movement believes that this refusal to vote for either the APC or PDP, is further evidence that Nigerians are seeking an alternative progressive platform that will offer credible options to the corrupt, status quo political class.

“In February 2019, the great people of Ekiti, and indeed all Nigerians, will have an opportunity to vote in an election in which the TakeitBack Movement will present candidates of proven integrity and competence, for every office, from the Presidency through to Local Council Elections.”

Omoyele Sowore will be contesting in the 2019 general election. Although he has not officially announced a party, members of the movement told Saharareporters that a party will be announced before the end of July.