'No More Delegates List' — All Card-Carrying APC Members To Vote At Osun Gov Primary

Baring last minute change, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will adopt the process of direct primary to choose its governorship candidate for the Osun State governorship election.

The National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, made this known on Monday in Abuja after a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He noted that the process will enable the card-carrying members of the party to have a say and participate in the selection of the candidate will fly the party's flag, instead of the few delegates to determine the selection.

The delegates list is usually the source of acrimony at primaries, with losers often accusing the party leadership of smuggling names onto the list or outright replacing the existing one

"We have decided, in order to ensure popular participation and deepen democracy in Osun State, that the primary election in line with the provisions of our constitution, which allows for either direct or indirect primary.

"We have resolved that the governorship election in Osun State will be conducted on the basis of direct primary, which means every card carrying members of our party will participate in the process of nominating the flagbearer of the party who will contest governorship election on our party's platform."

According to Oshiomhole, this is the most democratic way to conduct election, and is in line with the yearnings of critical stakeholders.

"The more we allow our party members to participate in the process of nominating candidate, the more we will eliminate the issue of corruption or monetising the processes of nominating candidate in addition to the fact that party members will have sense of ownership of the outcome of the exercise," he said.

In order to ensure that exercise is conducted by very competent men and women of proven character and integrity and who cannot be compromised, Oshiomhole said the NWC had nominated the Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, to lead a panel that will organise the primary election in Osun State.

"He is incidentally the Chairman of Governors' Forum; given his status and his pedigree, we have no doubt that no one can compromise him and he will approach this exercise in line with the spirit of our constitution," e said.

"He will be working with four other persons of integrity and any other person they want to co-opt to assist them to ensure the primary is conducted hitch-free and the outcome lays a foundation for popular mobilisation for Osun electorate.

"Our democracy has to grow and our constitution anticipates and allows participatory primaries; we are proud that now the people of Osun State are ready to allow party members rather than party caucus to determine who will fly our flag. That is more democratic."