FRSC To Introduce Breathalysers For Apprehending Highway Drunk-Drivers

In a bid to reduce the high rate of road crashes in Nigeria, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says plans have reached advanced stage to acquire breathalyzers to test the alcoholic and drug levels of drivers on the highway.

The corps said it would commence a pilot scheme on the issue for its patrol teams within Kaduna, Lagos and River State Commands.

A statement by the Corps Public Education Officer of FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, stated that FRSC’s Corps Marshal, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, had already met with a team of Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) on its plan.

Kazeem hinted that the team was led by the Chairman of BSG, Mr. Jordi Borrut-Bel.

He emphasised that Oyeyemi discussed the implementation process of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the group, which he said would catalyse the provision of breathalyzers to enable the corps run the pilot scheme in the three states.

Kazeem maintained that the Corps Marshal had designed the commencement of the pilot scheme to focus on training of FRSC personnel on Driving Under the Influence (DUI) projects, acquisition and deployment of alcholizers for testing DUI, enforcement of DUI by field operatives, and monitoring of enforcement of DUI.

Other aspects of the programme, according to the statement, are: “Commencement of Drive Alcohol Free (DAF) campaign, FRSC/BSG to meet with FRSC stakeholders in the DAF campaign, FRSC/BSG to conduct survey on the six geopolitical zones on DAF campaign, enlightenment of drivers and other road users on the dangers of drunk driving, deployment of billboards on strategic routes across the country with ‘don’t drink and drive’ messages.”

He noted that Oyeyemi equally assessed the BSG guests with the FRSC resolutions with respect to haulage transportation.

In his address, Chairman of BSG assured the corps of their readiness to comply with FRSC standards and lead by example by preaching the need to install speed limiters to their members.

He equally assured his audience of the continuous collaboration with FRSC to campaign against drunk driving.

The Chairman lauded the corps for its different programmes aimed at keeping the roads safe, and promised that they, as a body, would ensure members’ strict adherence to safety rules.