Police Gun Down 'Agbara', One of The Most Wanted 'Armed Robbers' In Ondo State

Bukola Adeoye, one of the robbery suspects who escaped from the detention of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Ondo State Police Command, has been gunned down by the Police.

Adeoye, notoriously known as 'Agbara', that is 'power', was killed during a gun duel with the Police on Wednesday in a robbery operation at Ore area of Ondo State.

The culprit was among the robbery suspects who escaped from detention weeks back.

Gbenga Adeyanju, Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed Adeoye's death while parading his dead body before reporters in Akure.

He noted that the culprit was arrested with seven other criminal suspects who were also involved in armed robbery case in the state.

"On the 17th day of July, 2018 at about 0900hrs, Detectives from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Akure, received information that the escaped armed robbery suspects from SARS office, Akure, one Bukola Adeoye A.K.A. Agbara ‘M’ and one Rotimi Adeyeye ‘M’ were taking cover in the house of one Loveth Ogbu ‘F’.

"A team of detectives swooped in on the said Loveth Ogbu ‘f’ and arrested her, on their interrogation, she confessed that the escaped armed robbery suspects were in Ore.

"Based on the confession, detectives mobilized to Ore and arrested one Felix Eteti ‘M' aged 27 years of Ebenezer Street, Sabo, Ore, who was a member of the gang."

He added that the command received a new distress call from the members of the public that armed robbers were operating freely at Sabo area in Ore without being challenged.

"So, detectives trailed them to the Christ Foundation Primary School in Ore and on sighting them, the robbers opened fire and engaged them in a gun duel. One of the armed robbery suspects, one Bukola Adeoye, aka 'agbara', who has been on our wanted list, sustained gunshot injury on his right leg," he said.

He later disclosed that the culprit was immediately rushed down to the General Hospital in Ore where he died few hours after been admitted.

Accoring to him, one Mr. Gbenga Babatimi of Sabo area in Ore, who was earlier robbed by Adeoye and members of his gang the previous night, also identified the suspected criminal.

The Police boss said the other suspects alive would be arraigned in court to face prosecution over their atrocities.

Items recovered from the culprits include a cut-to-size gun, three cutlasses, one empty shell and four live cartridges.