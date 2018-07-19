VIDEO: 'At least 27 Killed' As Boko Haram Ambushes Motorists On Borno Highway

"We left Dikwa to Gonbomru Ngala yesterday [Wednesday], few kilometres to Musune Village. On the highway; we saw burnt cars like a kilometre on the roads and soldiers were at the scene. I counted at least 27 lifeless bodies," Maikanta told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2018

At least 27 people were killed and several others injured when Boko Haram insurgents ambushed motorists on a highway in Borno State on Tuesday, security and local sources have told SaharaReporters.

The attack took place along Logumani and Musune villages, some 30 kilometres to Ngala town, in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno state.

According to security sources, dozens were killed and several pickup vans and commercial vehicles equally burnt down.

"We got the report on Wednesday and immediately our troops were drafted to the scene. A number of civilians were killed and several vehicles conveying  foodstuffs burnt down," one security source said.

Modu Maikinta, who works in Gonbomru Ngala, said the 27 civilian lost their lives, while several passengers are still missing as a result of the ambush.

"At the time we got there, some vehicles was still burning. Some lucky passengers who escaped the attack trekked to Gonbomru Ngala and told us that many were in bushes."

As of the time of filling the report, neither the Police nor the Military had issued any statement on the attack.

