‘She Managed Nigeria’s Finances Prudently’ — Jonathan Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala On Twitter Appointment

“If anyone merits such an appointment, it is definitely a woman who helped her nation manage its finances most prudently and was instrumental to pulling many millions out of poverty. Ngozi, I am proud of you. You served Nigeria most meritoriously and I am more than certain that you would do the same at Twitter. Congratulations. GEJ.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2018

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Minister of Finance, on her appointment to the board of social-media company Twitter Inc.

Okonjo-Iweala’s board appointment was announced on Thursday by Omod Kordestani, Executive Chairman of Twitter, who said she was picked alongside Robert Zeollick, the eleventh President of the world bank, as independent directors on Twitter’s board.

She will be replacing Marjorie Scardino, the former Chief Executive of Pearson.

Posting a congratulatory message on Facebook, Jonathan said late on Thursday: “I am not surprised that Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala has been appointed into the board of Twitter. 

“If anyone merits such an appointment, it is definitely a woman who helped her nation manage its finances most prudently and was instrumental to pulling many millions out of poverty. Ngozi, I am proud of you. You served Nigeria most meritoriously and I am more than certain that you would do the same at Twitter. Congratulations. GEJ.”

Okonjo-Iweala served Nigeria as Finance Minister for two terms, first between 2003 and 2006 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo, and later between 2011 and 2015 during the presidencies of Umaru Musa Yaradu'a and Goodluck Jonathan.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Arts Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Christianity Property Dispute: US Court Rules In favour Of MFM Over Breakaway Pastors
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
International We Have ‘Strong Belief In The Respect For The Rule Of Law And Human Rights’, Buhari Tells ICC
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International We've Returned All The N1.073bn Looted By Abacha, Says Swiss Ambassador
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
International Nigeria’s UN Mission Embarrasses President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International President Buhari Leaves For India-Africa Summit
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari ‘Begs’ Saraki Not To Leave APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections LIVE: APC Elects Osun State Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel ‘I Almost Bled To Death’ — Pius Adesanmi Survives Accident Despite Going Four Hours Without Help
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics A Day After Meeting With PDP, Saraki Meets With Buhari, APC Govs Behind Closed Doors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics CONFIRMED: Saraki, Tambuwal And Co. To Dump APC Next Week
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Segun Odegbami Declares Ogun Gov Bid
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Police Deny Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye, Summon Him
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Tension As APC Elects Osun Gov Candidate Today
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Dapchi Girls: Group Wants ‘Security Chief’ Probed For Diverting £3m Ransom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel National Carrier Project Is Wrong-Headed And A Waste, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Twitter Appoints Okonjo-Iweala To Its Board To Replace Ex-Pearson CEO Marjorie Scardino
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ortom Makes U-Turn, Says ‘I'm Still Flying The APC Flag’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad