‘She Managed Nigeria’s Finances Prudently’ — Jonathan Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala On Twitter Appointment

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Minister of Finance, on her appointment to the board of social-media company Twitter Inc.

Okonjo-Iweala’s board appointment was announced on Thursday by Omod Kordestani, Executive Chairman of Twitter, who said she was picked alongside Robert Zeollick, the eleventh President of the world bank, as independent directors on Twitter’s board.

She will be replacing Marjorie Scardino, the former Chief Executive of Pearson.

Posting a congratulatory message on Facebook, Jonathan said late on Thursday: “I am not surprised that Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala has been appointed into the board of Twitter.

“If anyone merits such an appointment, it is definitely a woman who helped her nation manage its finances most prudently and was instrumental to pulling many millions out of poverty. Ngozi, I am proud of you. You served Nigeria most meritoriously and I am more than certain that you would do the same at Twitter. Congratulations. GEJ.”

Okonjo-Iweala served Nigeria as Finance Minister for two terms, first between 2003 and 2006 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo, and later between 2011 and 2015 during the presidencies of Umaru Musa Yaradu'a and Goodluck Jonathan.