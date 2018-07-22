APC Warns ‘Vulture’ PDP To Stop Feasting On Its Members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for seeing every alternation in the ruling party as an opportunity to feast.

APC has a battle on its hands to prevent its leading members from defecting to the opposition ahead of the 2019 presidential election, and has been holding peace talks with its aggrieved members.

One of those is Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State who announced See Also Breaking News BREAKING: 'Now I’m A Free Man’, Says Ortom As He Dumps APC early last week that he had been red-carded by the APC and would soon join another party, only for him to recant himself See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ortom Makes U-Turn, Says ‘I'm Still Flying The APC Flag’ after meeting with Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Leader See Also Politics ‘He’s Not Going Anywhere’ — Oshiomhole Insists Ortom Won’t Join ‘People Deceiving People’ (PDP) .

He subsequently maintained he would leave the APC regardless, prompting the PDP to mock the ruling party.

However, APC has now defended its actions, saying it has only been doing the same thing PDP refused to do ahead of the 2015 election when six then governors walked out on the party in 2013.

“After three years in the wilderness, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is understandably excited with possibility of hiding its irredeemably bad image under the heap of a new coalition,” Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Like the vulture, PDP sees every altercation as a potential opportunity for a feast.



“If PDP is not alleging wild conspiracies, they are threatening to boycott elections or announcing fake defections. What is clear with all these is that no matter how long a leopard lives, it cannot change its spots.



“What President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of our Party are doing, persuading every aggrieved member not to leave the Party, is what responsible and sensible party leaders would do. Party politics is a game of number. And that game is addition. If the PDP had the same presence of mind in 2015, perhaps the calamity that befell them would have been averted.



“We challenge the PDP to face Nigerians on their own merit in 2019 and stop shopping around for supporters.”