Armed Kidnappers Kill Ex-Katsina Education Commissioner, ‘Many Others’, On Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

“Many people” were killed and several travellers abducted on Sunday by armed kidnappers along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

Among the dead is Professor Halimatu Saadiyya, the immediate past Katsina State Commissioner for Education.

Witnesses said the attack occurred near Gidan Busa Village along the expressway.

One told saharaReporters that while the attack lasted, dozens of travellers parked afar off and observed how civilians, including at least a soldier and a policeman, were killed.

“Many motorists and passengers were killed,” said a witness who asked not to be named.

“I cannot say why they chose to kill some and abduct the others, but it looked like they had a grudge against security agents, because they killed a soldier and policeman the moment their identities were confirmed.”

SaharaReporters’ telephone calls to the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command were not answered, while a follow-up text message was also not replied.

However, Salisu Lawal Kerau, Public Relations Officer of the Katsina State Ministry of Education, has already confirmed Saadiyya’s death, saying a funeral prayer for her will hold on Monday at Unguwar Sarki, Kaduna by 1:00pm.