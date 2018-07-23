Lagos PDP Chieftain Shot Dead During Meeting At Eti-Osa

Borishade Adeniyi, a chieftain of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was shot dead over the weekend during a meeting of party members.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday, Chike Oti, spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, said the tragedy occurred after a disagreement between the factions loyal to Moshood Salvador, a factional state chairman of the party, and Kehinde Fasasi, Eti-Osa LGA Chairman, at Igbosuku village, Eti-Osa LGA, where the meeting held.

Oti said Adeniyi, who chairs the Apapa LG chapter of the party in the state, was shot in the leg, eventually giving up the host at the hospital, while two other survivors of the shooting are nursing serious injuries.

“What was supposed to be a peaceful political meeting of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) members, in Lagos state, regrettably ended in unnecessary bloodletting,” the statement read.

“The incident took place on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at about 1800hrs, during Lagos state PDP visitation meeting at Igbosuku village, Eti-Osa LGA, attended by Lagos state and local government PDP chairmen.

“However, towards the end of the meeting, fracas broke out between contending factions of the party; one faction for the state chairman, Hon. Moshood Adegoke Salvador and the other for the Eti-Osa LG chapter chairman, Engr Kehinde Fasasi.

“In the melee, one Hon. Borishade Adeniyi, the Apapa LG PDP chapter chairman, recognised also as the Doyen of PDP LG chapter chairmen in Lagos state, was allegedly shot and injured in the leg.

“He was rushed to First Consultant Hospital, Obalende, Lagos, where he was treated but eventually died. Corpse of the deceased is deposited in the hospital mortuary. Two other persons allegedly injured during the clash are also receiving treatment in a hospital in Ajah.”

Oti revealed that Imohimi Edgal, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, had ordered the arrest of those indicted in the incident.

“Pursuant to the directive, five (5) of the principal suspects were arrested: Engr Kehinde Fasasi, chapter chairman, Eti-Osa LG; Hon. Rotimi Kujore, PDP chapter chairman, Lagos Island LG; Alhaji Fatai Adele, PDP chapter chairman, Mushin LG; Mr. Ismail Abiola, PDP chapter chairman, Amuwo Odofin LG and Dr. Amos Alabi Fawole, PDP chapter chairman, Surulere LG.

“The five suspects have been transferred to SCIID, Panti, for further investigation.”