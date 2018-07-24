BREAKING: In Protest Against Siege To Saraki, Ekweremadu's Homes, Senate Adjourns For Eight Weeks

The Senate has adjourned plenary till September in protest against the siege to the residences of Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and Senate President Bukola Saraki by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

While reading a point of order, Senator Chukwuka Utazi urged the Senate to demand that the security operatives be withdrawn from Ekweremadu’s house.

He also asked that the Senate should proceed ‎on its annual eight-week recess, which was scheduled to start on Thursday.

The prayers were unanimously granted.

The lawmakers would reconvene on September 25 but have temporarily adjourned for 30 minutes to adopt the proceedings of the day.

Some of the senators also criticized the APC-led government and security agencies for their alleged clampdown on perceived opponents.