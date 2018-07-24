EXCLUSIVE: Tinubu Lobbies Senate Against Confirming Banire As AMCON Chairman

Former Governor of Lagos State and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, is said to be allegedly making moves to block the Senate from confirming Dr. Muiz Banire as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Banire, National Legal Adviser of APC, was appointed to head AMCON by the President Muhammadu Buhari and has been scheduled to appear before the Senate for Confirmation on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

According to sources both in the Senate and within the circle of the former Governor, Tinubu has spoken with three senators and had directed them to withhold their signature on the confirmation of Banire as AMCON Chairman.

The senators said to be working with the former Governor and whom he had met individually to discuss the issue with, are: Olamilekan Solomon, Remi Tinubu and Gbenga Ashafa, all representing the three senatorial districts of Lagos State.

"Asiwaju is doing everything possible to stop the confirmation of Dr Banire as Chairman of AMCON; all the three senators representing the state, including his wife, Remi have been instructed to resist the confirmation with any reason they can muster," the source told SaharaReporters.

Another source within the National Assembly also said Tinubu was making moves to persuade principal officers of the red chamber to frustrate Banire's confirmation.

"Yes, I can confirm to you that Asiwaju has been trying to persuade principal Officers of the Senate, including othe Senate President, to ensure that Banire oes not cross the confirmation hurdles in the red chamber.

"Asiwaju wants to be the only person of influence within the space and be in control of who gets what in the political environment. I remember he made the same moves to stop the confirmation of Mr Tunde Fashola, former Governor of Lagos State, when he was to be confirmed Minister by the same Senate in 2015, and against Senator Musiliu Obanikoro earlier before then."

Banire and Tinubu are currently said to be at loggerheads, with the former accused of being part of the team orchestrating the discord in the Lagos APC and also making discreet moves to oust Tinubu from his seat in the party.