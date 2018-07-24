Kashamu Rejects Expulsion, Says 'I Remain Fully In PDP Whether Anybody Likes It Or Not'

Ousted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator Buruji Kashamu has described his expulsion from the party as lawless and undemocratic.

Kashamu was expelled alongside Bayo Dayo, Segun Sarki and Sanimu Sodipo, all from Ogun State, from the PDP on Monday.

Speaking after the announcement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kashamu said that due process was not followed in evicting him from the party.

He further claimed that the party did not inform him of his offence before the decision was made.

The senator, who is wanted in the US for drug-related offences, had was suspended in December 2017 from the party for a period of 30 days, which expired on January 9, 2018.

“It is clear from the ill-advised decision that the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee is lawless and undemocratic," he said.

“This decision cannot stand because Article 57 (6) of the PDP Constitution which says ‘Any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself shall be null and void.'"

Rejecting his dismissal, Kashamu insisted that he is fully in PDP and would continue to act as a member of the party.

“I and my associates are fully in the PDP whether anybody likes it or not. We will continue to operate as PDP members, senator and exco.”

PDP and Kashamu have dragged each other to court over the eligibility of the party to dismiss the Senator from the party.