Kashamu Rejects Expulsion, Says 'I Remain Fully In PDP Whether Anybody Likes It Or Not'

Rejecting his dismissal, Kashamu insisted that he is fully in PDP and would continue to act as a member of the party. “I and my associates are fully in the PDP whether anybody likes it or not. We will continue to operate as PDP members, senator and exco," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2018

Ousted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator Buruji Kashamu has described his expulsion from the party as lawless and undemocratic.

Kashamu was expelled alongside Bayo Dayo, Segun Sarki and Sanimu Sodipo, all from Ogun State, from the PDP on Monday.

Speaking after the announcement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kashamu said that due process was not followed in evicting him from the party.

He further claimed that the party did not inform him of his offence before the decision was made.

The senator, who is wanted in the US for drug-related offences, had was suspended in December 2017 from the party for a period of 30 days, which expired on January 9, 2018.

“It is clear from the ill-advised decision that the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee is lawless and undemocratic," he said.

“This decision cannot stand because Article 57 (6) of the PDP Constitution which says ‘Any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself shall be null and void.'"

Rejecting his dismissal, Kashamu insisted that he is fully in PDP and would continue to act as a member of the party.

“I and my associates are fully in the PDP whether anybody likes it or not. We will continue to operate as PDP members, senator and exco.”

PDP and Kashamu have dragged each other to court over the eligibility of the party to dismiss the Senator from the party.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: R-APC Chairman Buba Galadima Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 32 House Of Reps Members Defect To PDP, 4 Others To Obasanjo’s ADC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: PDP Expels Kashamu, Three Others
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Saraki Sneaks Self Into National Assembly In Rickety Vehicle
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Threatens To Expel Labour Minster Ngige From APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics AT A GLANCE: The 15 Senators Who Dumped APC For PDP On Monday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME ‘I Don’t Feel Bad After killing Because I See It As A Job,’ Says Self-Confessed 20-Year-Old Female Cultist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: R-APC Chairman Buba Galadima Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 32 House Of Reps Members Defect To PDP, 4 Others To Obasanjo’s ADC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: PDP Expels Kashamu, Three Others
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Entertainment It Was Hard For My Parents To Accept I’m A Lesbian –Dewy, Charly Boy’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Saraki Sneaks Self Into National Assembly In Rickety Vehicle
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Threatens To Expel Labour Minster Ngige From APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics AT A GLANCE: The 15 Senators Who Dumped APC For PDP On Monday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwankwaso, Melaye, 13 Senators Defect From APC To PDP
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Armed Kidnappers Kill Ex-Katsina Education Commissioner, ‘Many Others’, On Abuja-Kaduna Expressway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Tinubu Lobbies Senate Against Confirming Banire As AMCON Chairman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: The Multibillion-Naira Corruption, Sexual Harassment Case Against NFVCB Boss Adedayo Thomas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad