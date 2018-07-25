10 Out Of 17 Benue APC Lawmakers Ready To Follow Me To PDP, Says Ortom

“As I talk to you, 10 out of 17 state lawmakers of the All Progressive Congress are ready to follow me to the new party,” he said, before adding: “May I formally announce to you that I have formally moved to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2018

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, says 10 out of the 17 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in the state are “ready” to follow him to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing his defection from the APC to the PDP on Wednesday during a meeting with 13 local government chairmen and 276 councillors at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Government House, Makurdi, Ortom said he had a crowd of waiting followers who would move with him.

“As I talk to you, 10 out of 17 state lawmakers of the All Progressive Congress are ready to follow me to the new party,” he said, before adding: “May I formally announce to you that I have formally moved to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

He further defended his defection, saying while the party was wooing him at the national level, the state structure was attacking him.

“The state chapter has continued to launch an attack on me despite the intervention of APC national leadership,” he said.

“This morning, I had wanted to go to Abuja to attend the meeting, but some youths in the state refused; they asked me to go back.

“But let me formally inform this gathering that I have forwarded my resignation letter from the APC to the chairman of my council ward and he has promised to join me in the new party.”

After a seesaw position on his party status, Ortom finally left the APC on Wednesday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Suggest Saraki Stage-Managed Early-Morning Siege To His House
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Saraki Sneaks Self Into National Assembly In Rickety Vehicle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Buhari Supports Police On Saraki And Co
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics PDP 58 - 48 APC. How The Senate Stands After Tuesday's Mass Defection
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: R-APC Chairman Buba Galadima Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Finally, Benue Governor Ortom Officially Dumps APC For PDP
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME ‘I Don’t Feel Bad After killing Because I See It As A Job,’ Says Self-Confessed 20-Year-Old Female Cultist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Suggest Saraki Stage-Managed Early-Morning Siege To His House
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Poor Weather Forces Delta Air Lines To Abandon US-Bound Nigerian Passengers In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Saraki Sneaks Self Into National Assembly In Rickety Vehicle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Buhari Supports Police On Saraki And Co
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics PDP 58 - 48 APC. How The Senate Stands After Tuesday's Mass Defection
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Energy BPE Gets Approval For Yola DISCO Sale
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: R-APC Chairman Buba Galadima Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Finally, Benue Governor Ortom Officially Dumps APC For PDP
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benue Youth Block State House, Prevent Ortom From Attending APC's Reconciliatory Meeting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Katsina Man Sleeps With Daughter, Blames Wife For Not Being Around
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment It Was Hard For My Parents To Accept I’m A Lesbian –Dewy, Charly Boy’s Daughter
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad