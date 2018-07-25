10 Out Of 17 Benue APC Lawmakers Ready To Follow Me To PDP, Says Ortom

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, says 10 out of the 17 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in the state are “ready” to follow him to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing his defection from the APC to the PDP on Wednesday during a meeting with 13 local government chairmen and 276 councillors at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Government House, Makurdi, Ortom said he had a crowd of waiting followers who would move with him.

“As I talk to you, 10 out of 17 state lawmakers of the All Progressive Congress are ready to follow me to the new party,” he said, before adding: “May I formally announce to you that I have formally moved to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

He further defended his defection, saying while the party was wooing him at the national level, the state structure was attacking him.

“The state chapter has continued to launch an attack on me despite the intervention of APC national leadership,” he said.

“This morning, I had wanted to go to Abuja to attend the meeting, but some youths in the state refused; they asked me to go back.

“But let me formally inform this gathering that I have forwarded my resignation letter from the APC to the chairman of my council ward and he has promised to join me in the new party.”

After a seesaw position on his party status, Ortom finally left the APC on Wednesday.