Google’s Free Wi-Fi 'Now Available' In Some Parts Of Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2018

Tech giant Google says it has launched its free Wi-Fi service for Nigerians, the Google Station, in Ikeja, Lekki and other parts of Lagos.

Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, Google’s Nigeria Country Director, stated this in Lagos on Thursday at the second Google for Nigeria event.

“It is live in some locations already like the MMA 2, Ikeja City Mall, The Palms Lekki, Computer Village and the University of Lagos (UNILAG),” Channels Television quoted her as saying.

She also stated that Google is open to collaborations with partners within the telecoms space, adding that it has already launched the Google Station with Nigeria’s largest fibre network providers, 21st Century.

“We are launching Google Station in Nigeria and we are open to working with partners within the telecoms space; telecom operators and ISPs,” she said. “We’re kicking it off with a partnership with 21st Century to launch Google Station in Lagos.”

Ehimuan-Chiazor added that by the end of 2019, the free Wi-Fi service would have been launched in 200 locations in five cities across Nigeria.

She also revealed Google was launching a search experience in Nigeria that allows users to explore health conditions based on symptoms, as well as recipe search for anyone who needs a little food inspiration.

The company said the developments are aimed at helping more Nigerians and Africans benefit from the opportunities available on the web.

Listing some of its other achievements, the company said it has trained over 2.5 million of the 10 million Africans it had promised to train by 2022, under its Digital Skills Programme.

It also said it has trained 9,000 Africans in mobile app development, adding that the Launchpad Accelerator Africa initiative graduated 12 promising startups from across the continent in June.

