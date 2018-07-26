Police Ask Melaye’s Friends/Relatives Who Witnessed His Kidnap To Come Forward

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it has not received any report regarding the reported abduction of Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, either in the Federal Capital territory (FCT) or elsewhere in the federation.

It therefore asked friends or relatives of the senator who witnessed the abduction to come forward with information.

Melaye’s ‘abduction’ was first reported by Ben Bruce, the senator representing Bayelsa East, who tweeted: “I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Let’s be on the watchout. Will keep you updated.”

With no information available on the alleged kidnap, the Police have now called for help. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Melaye ‘Kidnapped’ By Unknown Gunmen

“The Nigeria Police Force have not received any complaint or report in any of its police stations or divisions throughout the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) or any other state of the federation of the kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye from any of his family member, friend, associate or staff to indicate that the Senator has been kidnapped,” Jimoh Moshood, Force Public relations Officer, said.

“The attention of the Police was drawn to the report of the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye in some sections of the media.

“However, the Force has commenced investigation into the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye, and wish to implore any of his family members, relatives or friends who witnessed the kidnap or have information about the purported kidnap of the Senator to report the incident at the nearest police Station to assist the Police in the investigation.” See Also News Melaye’s Gunrunning Trial Stalled By Alleged Kidnap

Melaye was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday before the Magistrate court in Abuja for alleged gunrunning, but the trial could not hold due to the reported kidnap.