Police Ask Melaye’s Friends/Relatives Who Witnessed His Kidnap To Come Forward

“However, the Force has commenced investigation into the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye, and wish to implore any of his family members, relatives or friends who witnessed the kidnap or have information about the purported kidnap of the Senator to report the incident at the nearest police Station to assist the Police in the investigation.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2018

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it has not received any report regarding the reported abduction of Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, either in the Federal Capital territory (FCT) or elsewhere in the federation.

It therefore asked friends or relatives of the senator who witnessed the abduction to come forward with information.

Melaye’s ‘abduction’ was first reported by Ben Bruce, the senator representing Bayelsa East, who tweeted: “I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Let’s be on the watchout. Will keep you updated.”

With no information available on the alleged kidnap, the Police have now called for help. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Melaye ‘Kidnapped’ By Unknown Gunmen 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

“The Nigeria Police Force have not received any complaint or report in any of its police stations or divisions throughout the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) or any other state of the federation of the kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye from any of his family member, friend, associate or staff to indicate that the Senator has been kidnapped,” Jimoh Moshood, Force Public relations Officer, said.

“The attention of the Police was drawn to the report of the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye in some sections of the media. 

“However, the Force has commenced investigation into the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye, and wish to implore any of his family members, relatives or friends who witnessed the kidnap or have information about the purported kidnap of the Senator to report the incident at the nearest police Station to assist the Police in the investigation.” See Also News Melaye’s Gunrunning Trial Stalled By Alleged Kidnap 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

Melaye was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday before the Magistrate court in Abuja for alleged gunrunning, but the trial could not hold due to the reported kidnap.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Oshiomhole To APC Reps: If You Want To Go To PDP, Go!
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Confirms He Won’t Leave APC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Police Suggest Saraki Stage-Managed Early-Morning Siege To His House
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Omokri Tells Buhari: Some PDP Agents Will Stay Back In APC To destroy It From Within
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Sen. Tejuoso, Akanbi Back In APC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Oshiomhole Leads APC Leaders To Meeting With Reps After Mass Defection
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Oshiomhole To APC Reps: If You Want To Go To PDP, Go!
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Melaye ‘Kidnapped’ By Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘I Don’t Feel Bad After killing Because I See It As A Job,’ Says Self-Confessed 20-Year-Old Female Cultist
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Confirms He Won’t Leave APC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Police Suggest Saraki Stage-Managed Early-Morning Siege To His House
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Buhari's Executive Order To Give Way As Reps Pass Proceeds Of Crime Bill
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Omokri Tells Buhari: Some PDP Agents Will Stay Back In APC To destroy It From Within
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Travellers Trapped, Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Attacks Military Formation In Borno
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sen. Tejuoso, Akanbi Back In APC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Technology Google’s Free Wi-Fi 'Now Available' In Some Parts Of Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Remands Stella Obasanjo's Brother In Ikoyi Prison Over 'Forgery'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For N41Million Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad