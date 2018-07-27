Four Soldiers, Two Policemen Among 13 Killed By Boko Haram In Latest Boko Haram Attack

Modu Ba'masa, a resident of Jakana, said: “We are not safe at all because three days ago, there were rumours everywhere that they were planning to attack Jakana town, and we went to inform the both police and military but nothing was done about it until they allowed them to come and attack. It is bad!”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2018

At least 13 persons were killed and many others sustained gun wounds when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked a military formation in Borno on Thursday evening, vigilante and civilian sources have told SaharaReporters.

The militants stormed Jakana in military fatigue at about 6pm and attacked the army base and a police station, raining bullets on the structures and razing the police station. They also killed four soldiers and two mobile policemen in the process.

A vigilante source said seven Boko Haram fighters were killed and several of them were injured in the gun battle, while nine civilians were wounded as well.

“The terrorists came with several anti-aircraft gun,” the vigilante source said.

“The battle lasted for about three hours. Unfortunately, some gallant soldiers lost their lives while preventing the invaders. 

“There were casualties on both sides. Although four soldiers lost their lives to the attackers, they met stiff resistance from military. The police station was burnt down and, unfortunately, two policemen lost their lives.” See Also Breaking News BREAKING: 'Travellers Trapped, Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Attacks Military Formation In Borno 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Modu Ba'masa, a resident of Jakana, frowned at the security agencies for not being proactive about the attack.

“Apart from soldiers and policemen who were killed, nine villagers were injured in the crossfire. If they acted earlier, it wouldn't have happened,” Ba’masa told SaharaReporters.

“We are not safe at all because three days ago, there were rumours everywhere that they were planning to attack Jakana town, and we went to inform the both police and military but nothing was done about it until they allowed them to come and attack. It is bad!”

Earlier, the Borno State Police Command confirmed the attacks but quickly said it was successfully repelled by men of the commands.

DSP Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer, issued a statement in Maiduguri on Friday, saying: “Yesterday being 26/07/18 at about 17:42 hrs, Boko Haram terrorists in about 30 vehicles launched attack on Jakana, Konduga L.G.A. of Borno State. The Police combat units of SARS and CTU were deployed for reinforcement. The insurgents were successfully repelled by security forces.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: 'Travellers Trapped, Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Attacks Military Formation In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Niger Delta Activists Warn President Buhari To Tread With Caution In Dealing With Militants In Region
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights Indiscriminate Arrests Of Gbaramatu Indigenes Continue As Security Forces Try To Crackdown On Niger Delta Avengers
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Ogaga Ifowodo Freeing the Chibok Girls (While Boko Haram Faces A Leadership Crisis) By Ogaga Ifowodo
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Four Troops Killed In Logomani Attack
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Nnamdi Kanu: Anyone Who Tries To Arrest Me In Biafraland Will Die | TheCable
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics CONFIRMED: Dino Melaye Was Never Kidnapped
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Adeleke Gets Seven Days To Produce Certificate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics APC Senators Insist Saraki, Dogara Must Step Down
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Travellers Trapped, Many Killed’ As Boko Haram Attacks Military Formation In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole To APC Reps: If You Want To Go To PDP, Go!
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Buhari's Executive Order To Give Way As Reps Pass Proceeds Of Crime Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Ohaneze’, APC LG Chairman In Imo, ‘Shot Dead In The Gutter’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Olusola Eleka Lost Election, Fayose Lost Immunity Time For Fayose To Face The Music! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara PDP In Turmoil Over Rising Anti-Saraki Sentiment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Police Ask Melaye’s Friends/Relatives Who Witnessed His Kidnap To Come Forward
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel FG Okays 10-Year Validity Period For Passports
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Confirms He Won’t Leave APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad