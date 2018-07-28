‘I Will Look Into 13% Derivation,’ Buhari Promises Isoko Leaders​

Isoko leaders visit Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will look into the constitutional 13 per cent derivation benefit to the Niger Delta region and ensure even spread of developmental projects across the region.

The president made this promise on Friday when he received Isoko traditional rulers in Abuja.

He assured the royal fathers that the constitutional provisions for Niger Delta development will be carefully studied for inclusiveness, especially in the prioritisation of Federal Government projects.

“I have listened attentively to your address and I will still update myself with details of development in your area as it relates to oil and gas, and lack of infrastructure.

“I will look at the constitutional 13 per cent derivation and what previous governments have done, in order to know what we can do,’’ President Buhari said.

The President General of the Isoko Development Union, Mr Iduh Amadhe, who spoke on behalf of the Isoko leaders had earlier asked President Buhari to consider some anomalies in the spread of development projects in the Niger Delta.

Amadhe claimed that the Isoko community and its indigenes had been sidelined in Federal Government appointments, with the last appointment of a minister in 1975.

He noted that the region was also ignored as regards federal educational institutions, skill development centres and infrastructure.

“With eight oil fields of flow stations in Isoko land, we appeal to His Excellency to direct NNPC to establish a gas plant and a modular refinery in Isoko land. It will be beneficial to the nation and it will create employment and generate revenue,’’ he said.

In response, the president noted that the Isoko kingdom had qualified citizens who have distinguished themselves in various professional and entrepreneurial skills in the country.

He, therefore, promised to look into the matter.

“I will revisit your address and ask for clarification. I will do my best on this issue,” he said.