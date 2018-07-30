Disgraced Ex-Speaker Returns As Kano Assembly Impeaches Current Speaker

Elected in Ata’s place was Al Hassan Rurum, who resigned his position as Speaker in July 2017 over allegations of bribery.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2018

Fresh from a two-month recess, the Kano State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Abdullahi Ata.

The impeachment motion was raised on Monday by Labaran Madari, the member representing Warawa Constituency, and was seconded by Abdullahi Muhammed, the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker in the assembly.

Twenty-four members of the assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Ata in May and would have succeeded but for the intervention of Abdullahi ganduje, Governor of the state.

Ata was accused of not running the house like his private fiefdom.

SaharaReporters, New York

