14 Borno APC Governorship Aspirants Endorse Indirect Primaries

Baba Ahmad Jidda, Nigeria's Ambassador to China, stated this when he addressed a press conference on behalf of other aspirants at the Borno Government House.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2018

Fourteen governorship aspirants seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State have endorsed indirect primaries for all elective positions.

Baba Ahmad Jidda, Nigeria's Ambassador to China, stated this when he addressed a press conference on behalf of other aspirants at the Borno Government House, on Thursday.

According to Jidda, the position represented the stand of the party in the state.

He said: "It is assumed that all card-carrying party members have agreed. Therefore, we believe that what we have agreed upon today, it is the decision that is supported by majority of APC members in the all 27 Local Government Areas of Borno State.

"It was unanimously resolved at the meeting that the party would adopt the indirect method of primaries. This resolution was also supported by majority of the aspirants for the governorship positions.

"The Borno State chapter of APC has collectively decided to elect its candidates into various elective positions, through the indirect primaries. This is in accordance with the provisions of the party's constitution and final decision of the party's National Working Committee.

"It may be recalled that few weeks ago, the APC in the state convened a meeting, which involved critical party executives at the state, local government and ward levels; and after series of meetings, decided to endorsed Borno State APC position on the primaries and issued press statement to the effect to decide on the best possible option to determine the party's candidates into different elective offices, taking into consideration the physics and political peculiarities of the state."

Aspirants, who were at the briefing and signed the statement, include: Ambassador Baba Ahmed Jidda, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Senator Baba Bashir Garbai, Hon. Adamu Lawan, Hon. Mustspha Fannarambe, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, Alhaji Gambo Lawan and Hon Mohammed Kumalia.

Others are: Former Deputy Governor Yuguda Dibal, Hon. Mohammed Makinta, Hon. Mai Sheriff, Professor Umara  Babagana, Hon. Umaru Alkali and Hon. Babagana Tijjani Banki.

