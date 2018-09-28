AAC's Successful Primaries Should Be A Lesson To Other Parties, Says Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, presidential aspirant contesting on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), has said all elections held in Nigeria must be free and fair to represent the will of the people.

He made this known in a statement after the AAC state congresses were conducted and 10 new executives emerged at the party primaries, which held at the AAC secretariat in Lagos.

According to Sowore, the successful conduct of the primaries by the party should be a lesson for other political parties in Nigeria that elections can be transparent, free and fair.

In his remarks after the election, Deputy State Chairman (East), AAC Lagos State Chapter, Towolawi Jamiu, said: “In every election, there must be winners and losers. I urge others who contested to work as a team, because together victory is assured."

Oko-Oboh Annabel, one of the party members who witnessed the election, said: “It was keenly contested. Some people worked against some people, but it was open and fair for all to see and the result is clear for everyone to see."

Some of those who emerged victorious at the primaries are Oladapo Olayemi (Chairman); Kola Ige (Deputy Chairman West); Onuegbu Chris (Secetary); Karo Ogodo (Publicity Secretary); Ann Obidike (Women Leader) and Wahab Sodiq Olawale (Youth Leader).

Others are Kajetan Eziomoha (Organising Secretary); James Adesina (Auditor), while the positions of financial secretary, legal adviser and treasurer remained vacant.