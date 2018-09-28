AAC's Successful Primaries Should Be A Lesson To Other Parties, Says Sowore

According to Sowore, the successful conduct of the primaries by the party should be a lesson for other political parties in Nigeria that elections can be transparent, free and fair.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2018

Omoyele Sowore, presidential aspirant contesting on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), has said all elections held in Nigeria must be free and fair to represent the will of the people.

He made this known in a statement after the AAC state congresses were conducted and 10 new executives emerged at the party primaries, which held at the AAC secretariat in Lagos.

According to Sowore, the successful conduct of the primaries by the party should be a lesson for other political parties in Nigeria that elections can be transparent, free and fair.

In his remarks after the election, Deputy State Chairman (East), AAC Lagos State Chapter, Towolawi Jamiu, said: “In every election, there must be winners and losers. I urge others who contested to work as a team, because together victory is assured."

Oko-Oboh Annabel, one of the party members who witnessed the election, said: “It was keenly contested. Some people worked against some people, but it was open and fair for all to see and the result is clear for everyone to see."

Some of those who emerged victorious at the primaries are Oladapo Olayemi (Chairman); Kola Ige (Deputy Chairman West); Onuegbu Chris (Secetary); Karo Ogodo (Publicity Secretary); Ann Obidike (Women Leader) and Wahab Sodiq Olawale (Youth Leader).

Others are Kajetan Eziomoha (Organising Secretary); James Adesina (Auditor), while the positions of financial secretary, legal adviser and treasurer remained vacant.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections 'Tambuwal Is A Very, Very Allied' — Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor's Failing Health Bordering On Amnesia
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Confirms National Convention Will Hold In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections I Feel Very Embarrassed When I See APC Leaders 'Abusing Themselves On Newspaper Pages', Says Uduaghan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections 'It's The Leprous Hand Of A Tyrant' — Atiku Slams APC, INEC Over Osun Gov Rerun
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Alhassan Screened Out Of APC’s Taraba Governorship Race
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Disqualifies Shittu From Oyo Gov Race Over NYSC Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Air Force Pilot Who Died In Abuja Jet Crash Buried
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections 'Tambuwal Is A Very, Very Allied' — Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor's Failing Health Bordering On Amnesia
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Air Force Confirms Death Of Pilot In Abuja Jet Crash
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Confirms National Convention Will Hold In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Tension In Jos As Gunmen Kill 12, Including Nine Family Members
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections I Feel Very Embarrassed When I See APC Leaders 'Abusing Themselves On Newspaper Pages', Says Uduaghan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections 'It's The Leprous Hand Of A Tyrant' — Atiku Slams APC, INEC Over Osun Gov Rerun
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News I Served Nigeria To The Best Of My Ability, Says Seiyefa As Bayelsa Honours Him
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Alhassan Screened Out Of APC’s Taraba Governorship Race
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News UPDATED: Two Air Force Jets Crash In Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Govt Imposes Curfew In Jos As Death Toll Rises To 16
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Economy CBN Revokes Licences Of 182 Financial Institutions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad