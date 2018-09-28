Disengaged Kaduna Workers Rain Curses On El-Rufai At Zaria Prayers

Carrying placards, the workers — teachers, local government officers, and staff of Water Board Corporation — gathered on Wednesday at the Zaria City Eid prayer ground to observe prayers. They also used the occasion to rain curses on the governor, blaming him for subjecting their families to "deprivation and penury".

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2018

A coalition of disengaged workers in Zaria, Kaduna State, have staged a protest at a prayer session against Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, over their unlawful disengagement from service.

Carrying placards, the workers — teachers, local government officers, and staff of Water Board Corporation — gathered on Wednesday at the Zaria City Eid prayer ground to observe prayers.

They also used the occasion to rain curses on the governor, blaming him for subjecting their families to "deprivation and penury".

Some inscriptions on their placards read: 'A Liar Will Never Rule Us, El- Rufai Is A Lair'; 'He Says No Direct Primaries Because He Is Not Honest'; 'You Subject Our Family To Hardship'.

The protesters are demanding their reinstatement, adding that due process was not followed when the exercise was carried out.

According to the workers, the competency test was part of a premeditated plan to cut down the workforce, just as they alleged that the sack violates the provisions of all labour laws, industrial relations practice as well as processes. They also described the reasons adduced by the government as "spurious and unfounded".

The Kaduna State Governor approved the disengagement of 4,042 local government staff across the 23 local government areas of the state in November 2017. He had explained that the sack was part of the ongoing restructuring of the local government system for effective service delivery.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Travellers Stranded As NLC Grounds Activities At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Banks, Schools, Offices Closed As NLC Strike Shuts Down Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Workers Stranded As NLC Shuts Down Lagos Secretariat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Anti-Gay Bill: Should Common Sense Not Prevail? By Raheem Oluwafunminiyi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion It Is Time To Rescue And Bring Back Our Girls
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Prostitute Sells One-Day-Old Baby For N20,000 In Bayelsa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oyetola Defeats Adeleke In Ife South By A Wide Margin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Alhassan Screened Out Of APC’s Taraba Governorship Race
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Disqualifies Shittu From Oyo Gov Race Over NYSC Scandal
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Hoodlums Set APC Campaign Vehicle Ablaze In Ondo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections 'There Was No Election Today' — Adeleke Asks INEC To Cancel Rerun And Declare Him Winner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Ambode Battle-Ready For Guber Primaries, Recruits 1,960 Ward Agents
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Economy CBN Revokes Licences Of 182 Financial Institutions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections I’ve Been Having Sleepless Nights Over Osun Result, Says Osoba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FG Puts Up 52 NNPC Hospitals For Commercial Use
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections I Feel Very Embarrassed When I See APC Leaders 'Abusing Themselves On Newspaper Pages', Says Uduaghan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Travellers Stranded As NLC Grounds Activities At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections 'Tambuwal Is A Very, Very Allied' — Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor's Failing Health Bordering On Amnesia
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad