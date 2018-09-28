I Feel Very Embarrassed When I See APC Leaders 'Abusing Themselves On Newspaper Pages', Says Uduaghan

Emmanuel Uduaghan, the immediate past Governor of Delta State and a Delta South Senatorial All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, has urged APC members to foster unity, instead of taking to newspaper pages to "abuse" themselves.

He also stated that he has initiated reconciliation moves among party leaders over the lingering leadership crisis in the state.

Uduaghan, who made this disclosure Thursday at Olomoro, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, during his senatorial consultation visit to members of the party in Isoko nation, ahead of the primaries of the party, called for reconciliation of all factions so that the party can be victorious in the coming elections.

He said: “You know it is not too long I joined APC, but since I joined, I have been trying to do the much I can to help the party. Delta State APC has challenges and we have been trying to resolve them because if we are not united, it will be hard to win elections. It is only a united party that wins elections. No party wins elections amidst crisis.

"Sometimes, I feel very embarrassed when I see our (APC) leaders abusing themselves on the pages of newspapers. It is very bad and it must stop. We (APC) are in the opposition in Delta State and we should not be opposing ourselves. Our efforts should be toward the take-over of government.

"We want to wrest power from the PDP in the state. We should stop chasing the ant when there is elephant for us to eat. If we work to win the state and federal elections, it is better. We should work hard to win all elections."

The former governor, while promising the people quality representation in the National Assembly, urged Isoko leaders and delegates to support his senatorial ambition during the primaries.

“I am here because I am aspiring to represent Delta South in the Senate. I know what I am going to the Senate to do, but if you don’t know, I am not going there to sleep. I am going to the Senate to give quality representation to Delta South. I’m not just going there to bear the name but to speak and negotiate for my people.

“There are some laws that have to be put in place for the oil companies operating in our communities. It is not good to bring security consultants from Lagos, Kaduna, Sokoto and other places when our people can do it; then, our boys will be employed as security guards and paid peanuts. That must stop.

“Secondly, companies that are coming to buy shares in the oil companies, the host communities must own five per cent of those companies. That is one of the laws I am proposing to initiate for our people,” Uduaghan added.

Speaking on behalf of the people, a former state legislator and APC leader in Isoko, Lucky Okperi, assured Uduaghan of victory in the primaries and called for more strategies on how to the party can coast to victory at the main election.