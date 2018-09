Two Nigeria Air Force (NAF) jets have crashed inside a bush at Katampe Hill along Kuwa Expressway in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, SaharaReporters can report.

The two jets, which crashed a few metres from each other, were part of those being used for the aerial display rehearsal ahead of Nigeria's 58th Independence Day celebration on October 1.

According to Katampe residents, the two pilots escaped unhurt with the aid of parachutes.

