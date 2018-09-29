Adebayo Shittu Backtracks, Says 'It'll Be A Pleasant Thing To Go For NYSC'

Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communication, has said it would be his pleasure to participate in the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC).

The minister, who was recently screened out of participation in the governorship primary of the party, for not participating in the NYSC scheme, had earlier insisted that he didn't need the certificate since he had done "higher service" in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

However, on the programme, State Affairs, which was a interview by Edmund Obilo, recorded on Tuesday, Shittu said he would be willing to participate in the scheme.

Asked if he would be ready to participate in the NYSC scheme, he said: "Of course, I would go. It would be a pleasant thing to go. After I'm a governor by the grace of God."

He also said he would be ready to serve wherever he was posted, stating that "I'll serve in any place, if it becomes necessary for me to go."

When asked if he would still participate in the NYSC scheme, even if he doesn't become governor, he said: "If it becomes necessary, I will. Courts would have to decide whether serving in the House of Assembly and being minister is not superior and does not replace service in the NYSC."