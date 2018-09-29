Adebayo Shittu Backtracks, Says 'It'll Be A Pleasant Thing To Go For NYSC'

Asked if he would be ready to participate in the NYSC scheme, Shittu said: "Of course, I would go. It would be a pleasant thing to go."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2018

Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communication, has said it would be his pleasure to participate in the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC).

The minister, who was recently screened out of participation in the governorship primary of the party, for not participating in the NYSC scheme, had earlier insisted that he didn't need the certificate since he had done "higher service" in the Oyo State House of Assembly. See Also News 'I Deliberately Refused To Serve' — Adebayo Shittu Admits To Skipping NYSC 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

However, on the programme, State Affairs, which was a interview by Edmund Obilo, recorded on Tuesday, Shittu said he would be willing to participate in the scheme.

Asked if he would be ready to participate in the NYSC scheme, he said: "Of course, I would go. It would be a pleasant thing to go. After I'm a governor by the grace of God."

He also said he would be ready to serve wherever he was posted, stating that "I'll serve in any place, if it becomes necessary for me to go."

When asked if he would still participate in the NYSC scheme, even if he doesn't become governor, he said: "If it becomes necessary, I will. Courts would have to decide whether serving in the House of Assembly and being minister is not superior and does not replace service in the NYSC."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Missing Major General's Car Found In Plateau Pond
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu's Anointed Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos 2019: Ambode Dares Tinubu, Says 'I Won’t Step Down'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole: Only People Who Can Accept The Pain Of Rigging Should Participate In Election
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Stay Away From Oyo APC Gov Primary Tomorrow, Akala Tells Supporters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC Postpones Lagos, Imo Gov Primaries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Missing Major General's Car Found In Plateau Pond
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu's Anointed Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos 2019: Ambode Dares Tinubu, Says 'I Won’t Step Down'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole: Only People Who Can Accept The Pain Of Rigging Should Participate In Election
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Stay Away From Oyo APC Gov Primary Tomorrow, Akala Tells Supporters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC Postpones Lagos, Imo Gov Primaries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: 36 Out Of 40 Lagos Lawmakers Endorse Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mama Taraba Quits APC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: ‘APC In The Morning, PDP In The Night’ — Why Aisha Alhassan Was Screened Out Of Gov Race
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Adamawa State Governor Sued For ‘Forging’ Secondary School Certificate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections 'Tambuwal Is A Very, Very Allied' — Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor's Failing Health Bordering On Amnesia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria Will Not Forget Late Pilot — Buhari Condoles With Air Force Over Abuja Crash
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad