Lagos APC Advisory Council Endorses Sanwo-Olu

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2018

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s candidacy in the governorship primary scheduled for Monday, October 1, 2018.

Rising from its meeting on Saturday, the GAC made the announcement to party members after a stakeholders meeting at the party secretariat in Lagos.

Sen. Anthony Adefuye, a member of the council, who announced the GAC decision, noted that the meeting was chaired by national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and featured the presence of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, among others.

According to NAN, Adefuye said the decision was in the interest of the state and the party.

He said: “There was a GAC meeting held this morning which was attended by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and others.

“This meeting was chaired by our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. This is a meeting that we started at 10am and we couldn’t finish early.

“After the meeting, I have been mandated by the GAC to announce this to you.

“The gubernatorial primary earlier scheduled for tomorrow, September 30th, has been shifted to Monday, October 1.

“Also, the GAC was informed by Dr Obafemi Hamzat of his decision to graciously step down and endorse Jide Sanwoolu.

“GAC has endorsed Babajide Sanwoolu as its preferred candidate ahead of the primary.”

After the announcement, the crowd went into wild jubilation, as chants of ‘Sanwo-Olu! Sanwo-Olu!’ took over, while Ambode’s supporters were said to have exited the party secretariat in disappointment.

SaharaReporters, New York

