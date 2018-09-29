Stay Away From Oyo APC Gov Primary Tomorrow, Akala Tells Supporters

Alao Akala, Oyo State governorship aspirant seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress has said he will not attend the governorship primary of the state scheduled for Sunday, September 30, 2018.

He also directed his supporters to "stay away" from the event, which he described as a "sham".

Akala premised his decision on what he referred to as the "high-handedness and imposition of candidate on delegates", noting that there were plans by Governor Abiola Ajimobi to impose another aspirant, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, as the governorship candidate of the party in the 2019 general election.

He made this known in a statement by his media aide, Jeremiah Akande, on Saturday.

The statement read: "The former Governor of Oyo State and gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the state Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala has called on the national leadership of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party to come to the aid of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress which is on the brink of collapse due to the high-handedness and Imposition of candidate on delegates who will vote at the Primary Election of the party taking place on Sunday by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

“Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala wishes to state categorically and put the leadership of the party and the General Public on Notice that Governor Abiola Ajimobi has perfected plans to Impose one Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe on delegates as he has sent his foot soldiers around to coerce and Intimidate delegates to vote for the said Tegbe tomorrow at the party primaries against their free will.

“His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, a true party man and committed loyalist to any cause he believes in wishes to state categorically that he is not a push-over in the game of politics and as a well-grounded and groomed politician who has occupied the number one seat of a politically-conscious state as Oyo State will not be part of any move or attempt to subvert the true will and wish of the people by the selfish interest of an Individual.”

“The general public should also note that Gov. Abiola Ajimobi has clandestinely offered Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala the ministerial slot of Oyo State in an attempt to pitch him against Barr. Adebayo Shittu, an offer he has rejected in its entirety as he is not one to be tailored or shown the way round in the game of politics.

“His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala has therefore decided to “STAY AWAY” from tomorrow’s macabre dance taking place at a yet to be disclosed venue due to the Insensitivity and selfishness of Gov. Abiola Ajimobi who is hellbent on Imposing his stooge as his successor.

“In view of the above, His Excellency has also directed that all his teeming supporters, well wishers and party faithfuls who believe in him should stay away from the sham taking place tomorrow and await further directives.”