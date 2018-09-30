Bayelsa Govt Orders Immediate Closure Of Schools Over Persistent Flooding

The Bayelsa State Government has ordered the shutdown of schools in the state following persistent flooding.

Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, disclosed on Sunday that the directive came during the State Executive Council meeting on Friday.

He said: “The State Executive Council has directed immediate closure of all schools to avoid loss of lives. The government is taking measures to secure lives and property; the good people of Bayelsa should not panic.”

He said the council had also directed the Ministry of Health to set up an Emergency Health Response Unit to mitigate the effects of the disaster on the people.

Iworiso-Markson said the unit would monitor and prevent outbreak of diseases such as cholera during the period.

He said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) coordinator in the state had briefed the council on the situation, adding that the agency had commenced distribution of the materials to affected communities on Saturday.

The commissioner advised residents of the state not to panic as government had taken measures to secure lives and property.

Many communities, especially in Ekeremor, Sagbama, Ogbia and Southern Ijaw local government areas were affected.

Last week, the state governor also approved of N50 million for the procurement of relief materials for the victims.

At a press conference, NEMA had said more than 150,000 people had been displaced by the flood, following rising water levels.

Yakubu Suleiman, Coordinator at NEMA’s Rivers/Bayelsa territory, told newsmen in Yenagoa that the agency arrived at the figure after evaluation of the disaster across eight local government areas.