BREAKING: APC Postpones Governorship Primary In Ogun

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has postponed its direct governorship primary election, which was scheduled to hold on Sunday across the 236 wards of the state.

Derin Adebiyi, the Ogun State APC party Chairman, announced the postponement in a statement in Abeokuta, on Sunday.

The statement read: “This is to notify all party faithful and stakeholders that the governorship primaries originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

“Further announcement will be made upon receipt of firm clarification from the APC national headquarters."