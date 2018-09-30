BREAKING: Seyi Makinde Records Landslide Victory To Clinch Oyo PDP's Gov Ticket

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2018

Seyi Makinde has emerged the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, SaharaReporters has just learnt.

Makinde emerged after winning the governorship primary election of the opposition party held at the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan. 

He scored the total votes of 2, 772 to beat his closest rival in the race, Ayo Adeseun, who managed to polled the total votes of 21 at the election, which was attended by a large crowd of supporters. 

Our correspondent gathered that a total of 145 votes were voided during the Sunday's PDP governorship parimary election.

SaharaReporters, New York

