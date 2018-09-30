Buhari Gets 1.2m Votes In Borno APC's Direct Primaries

President Muhammadu Buhari ‎has polled 1,226,181 votes at the end of the direct primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 312 wards in 27 Local Government Areas of Borno State.

The party's Chairman in the state, Ali Bukar Dalori, announced the figure on Sunday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Buhari is the APC's sole presidential aspirant ‎seeking to contest on the party's platform in the 2019 general election. The party's NEC had adopted direct primaries for the presidential election, which held nationwide on Friday.

Speaking at a press briefing at the party's state headquarters in Maiduguri, Dalori told journalists that the elections held in Borno State, with members including Governor Kashim Shettima, taking part in wards.

He said officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also observed the election in line with electoral laws.

Dalori said the election held peacefully, and stakeholders and members were mobilised to respective wards by the party with support from Governor Shettima, who is the party's leader in the state.

The Chairman thanked members for taking part in the election and urged them to prepare their voter cards to turn out higher votes for the president during the main election in February 2019. He also called on citizens ‎across parties to support Buhari's re-election bid.

He also said the state APC, led by Governor Shettima, is prepared to work towards ensuring an impressive number of votes for the President and all the candidates of the party during the 2019 election.