Buhari Gets 1.2m Votes In Borno APC's Direct Primaries

The party chairman said the election held peacefully, and stakeholders and members were mobilised to respective wards by the party with support from Governor Shettima, who is the party's leader in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari ‎has polled 1,226,181 votes at the end of the direct primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 312 wards in 27 Local Government Areas of Borno State.

The party's Chairman in the state, Ali Bukar Dalori, announced the figure on Sunday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Buhari is the APC's sole presidential aspirant ‎seeking to contest on the party's platform in the 2019 general election. The party's NEC had adopted direct primaries for the presidential election, which held nationwide on Friday.

Speaking at a press briefing at the party's state headquarters in Maiduguri, Dalori told journalists that the elections held in Borno State, with members including Governor Kashim Shettima, taking part in wards. 

He said officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also observed the election in line with electoral laws.

Dalori said the election held peacefully, and stakeholders and members were mobilised to respective wards by the party with support from Governor Shettima, who is the party's leader in the state.

The Chairman thanked members for taking part in the election and urged them to prepare their voter cards to turn out higher votes for the president during the main election in February 2019. He also called on citizens ‎across parties to support Buhari's re-election bid.

He also said the state APC, led by Governor Shettima, is prepared to work towards ensuring an impressive number of votes for the President and all the candidates of the party during the 2019 election.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Nothing To Justify Plans To Deny Ambode Second Term – Osinbajo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu's Anointed Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections LIVE: PDP Picks Governorship Candidates
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Was Arrested For Spending Fake US Dollars In A Night Club, Says Ambode
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Stand Down Or Face Impeachment, Tinubu’s Camp Threatens Ambode
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ambode Reveals Sanwo-Olu’s 'Records Of Rehabilitation' At Gbagada General Hospital
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Missing Major General's Car Found In Plateau Pond
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Nothing To Justify Plans To Deny Ambode Second Term – Osinbajo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Osinbajo Meets With Tinubu's Anointed Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections LIVE: PDP Picks Governorship Candidates
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Was Arrested For Spending Fake US Dollars In A Night Club, Says Ambode
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Stand Down Or Face Impeachment, Tinubu’s Camp Threatens Ambode
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ambode Reveals Sanwo-Olu’s 'Records Of Rehabilitation' At Gbagada General Hospital
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NLC Suspends Strike
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Adamawa State Governor Sued For ‘Forging’ Secondary School Certificate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections I'm Sad And I Feel Cheated, But I'll Listen To Tinubu, Says Akintola As He Steps Down
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Boko Haram Kills Own Commander Who Attempts To Surrender
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Dynamite 'Thrown From A Moving Car' Explodes At Rivers APC Secretariat
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad