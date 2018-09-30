I'm Sad And I Feel Cheated, But I'll Listen To Tinubu, Says Akintola As He Steps Down

"Today is a sad day. Honestly, I was determined to contest the poll from the word Go,” Akintola said. "Let me state that nobody has so far been more committed to this party (APC) in Oyo state than me. But I have listened to the peace of advice from our leaders and most especially from our revered leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2018

Adeniyi Akintola, the last of the seven contestants to have withdrawn from the Oyo State governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he is “sad” and he feels “cheated”, but he has chosen to listen to the advice of “our revered leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”. 

Akintola (SAN) decided to step down for Adebayo Adelabu, the anointed of Governor Abiola Ajimobi,  after serious pleading from the leaders of the party.

While announcing his decision to step down from the race, Akintola said it’s “a sad day" for him, especially as he was convinced to join the governorship race by the leaders of the party. 

"Today is a sad day. Honestly, I was determined to contest the poll from the word Go,” he said.

"But here I am, I have always been a symbol for the struggle and also a symbol against oppression. 

"Let me also state that nobody has so far been more committed to this party (APC) in Oyo state than me.  But I have listened to the piece of advice from our leaders and most especially from our revered leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. 

"Truly, we have both ‘fought a good fight but today I feel too cheated to have been begged to step down in the ongoing governorship primary poll. I hereby announce my withdrawal from the Oyo State party politics. God day and good night.”

The SaharaReporters correspondent covering the primary at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba, Ibadan, reported that there was “thunderous noise” from the crowd in the main bowl of the stadium as Akintola made the announcement.

