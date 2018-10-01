ALERT: Fake Ondo APC Membership Cards Are Being Printed By 'Criminal Elements' In Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has asked security agencies to investigate the printing of the fake party membership cards distributed among its members.

Alex Kalejaye, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, who said the cards were being printed at an unknown location in Akure, noted that it had also been distributed to five local government areas in the state.

He disclosed this in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday.

According to Kalejaye, the cards were being printed by some "criminal agents" bent on destabilising the party in the state.

The statement read: "Our meticulous investigation reveals that the printing of the said cards were done in Akure, the Ondo State capital, between last week and before moving same to the North Senatorial district for distribution.

"It is further gathered that booklets of the cards have been allocated to some party chieftains and chairmen in about five local government areas in the north senatorial part of the State.

"The Ondo State chapter of the APC wants to state unequivocally that it has not authorised any person or group to print or distribute membership cards on its behalf. The act is therefore not with the knowledge and consent of the party.

"The printing and distribution of the so-called membership cards, we want to believe, is the handiwork of criminal and wicked agents who are bent either on destabilising the party or subverting the will of the people.

"Whichever, the action is disheartening, crudely harsh, appalling, unacceptable, and should be a source of concern to all stakeholders, both within and outside the state. While appealing to our members to disregard any call for registration or collection of membership cards from fraudulent and desperate politicians, the state office will always give elaborate and adequate publicity to its actions and programmes for proper awareness.

"We also call on security agents to carry out thorough investigation into the development to unmask the gladiators behind it, and ensure that they are proportionately punished, to serve as deterrent to others from cultivating similar criminal tactics."