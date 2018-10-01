APC's National Secretary Mala Buni Wins Yobe Governorship Ticket

Mai Mala Buni polled 2,797 votes to emerge the winner, beating Honourable Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa, a House of Representatives member, who came a distant second with just 23 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2018

Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of governorship primary in Yobe State.

He defeated four other contestants to emerge winner.

Announcing the result, Alhaji Umar Lawan Kareto, the Election Committee Chairman, said Mai Mala Buni polled 2,797 votes to emerge the winner, beating Honourable Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa, a House of Representatives member, who came a distant second with just 23 votes.

Alhaji Umar Ali and Dr Aji Kolomi came third and fourth, with eight and four votes, respectively.

