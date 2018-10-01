BREAKING: APC Shifts Lagos Governorship Primary

The Lagos State primary was originally scheduled to hold on Monday, October 1, but the postponement, according to sources, has been necessitated by the internal wranglings over the insistence of incumbent Akinwunmi Ambode to contest, and the obstinacy of Bola Tinubu to install Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2018

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

Yekini Nabena, the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, confirmed it in a statement on Monday. 

Nabena also confirmed that "the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states has also been changed from INDIRECT to DIRECT Primaries".

While the primary for Lagos governorship will now hold on Tuesday October 2, those of Enugu and Adamawa will hold Thursday, October 4, 2018.

