Modi Campaign Organsation Condemns Conduct Of Adamawa APC Gov Primary

In a statement dated September 30, 2018, and addressed to Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, the organisation cited various "violations against the internal democratic process" of the party.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2018

The (Dr.) Mahmood Halilu Ahmed (MODI) Campaign Organisation has condemned the conduct of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress, held in Adamawa State, which held on Sunday.

In a statement dated September 30, 2018, and addressed to Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, the organisation cited various "violations against the internal democratic process" of the party, which it said characterised the exercise.

Although the organisation affirmed that all necessary avenues and options were considered in the meeting held with respect to the election to enable the conduct of free, fair and acceptable outcomes, the organisation expressed sadness that certain activities at the primary constituted to discredit the process.

The statement read: "We write in respect of the above captioned to intimate the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee of the APC on the observed travesties, preparatory to the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Adamawa State on September 30th, 2018.

"While we confirm thatb all necessary avenues and options were considered in the meeting held in respect of the state gubernatorial primary elections, to enable the conduct of free, fair and acceptable outcomes, we hereby wish to notify your office of the following violations against the internal democratic process of our party -- the APC.

"1. The delegate tags were printed by the state government; 2. The delegate list as at 8pm was not available for our scrutiny and confirmation; 3. the venue of the primary election is not well secured, illuminated and it's reaining heavily.

"Contrary to directives of the National Working Committee of the Party which suspended the State Executive Committee for six months, it is to our greatest dismay that some of the suspended State Executive Committee members are parading themselves in acting capacity; and were constituted by the state government as the Local Organising Committee."

