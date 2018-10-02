AAC Will Bring About The End Of APC, PDP Rule In Nigeria, Says Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), has declared that the end has come for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sowore stated this on Monday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on arrival from the United States aboard Delta Air Lines.

As usual, Sowore was received at the airport by hordes of supporters, mainly youth with his posters.

Speaking with journalists, Sowore also noted that the war against insurgents was difficult to end because of some corrupt officers in the system, but said all that would come to an end once he’s elected as the next president of the country.

He said: “If you follow me very correctly for a while now, you will know I said the very moment we set up our political party, it will be the end of APC and PDP in the country and that is what is happening.

“What else can I tell you? I don’t believe in father and son politics. I believe in politics that can advance this country. This is October 1 and 58 years after independence, if you are thinking the way I think, is this how our nation should be? Definitely not. I don’t care about what is happening in Lagos; I am not a member of APC or PDP. The current crisis in the party is not to my advantage. The two parties are on their way out anyway; you are just seeing them unravelling and breaking apart as they fall apart.”

On insecurity, he said: "We have been talking of how to stop insecurity by firing any of these corrupt Army Generals who are extending the war on Boko Haram and herdsmen. Today, you heard what is happening in Jos. The country is falling apart and the earlier we rescue it, everybody can be happy and be saved."

He emphasised that he had always negated godfatherism in politics, noting that any agenda that would not be beneficial to the country would not be encouraged by his government.

Sowore further restated his readiness to take over the government from the ruling APC, stressing that he had prepared himself to take over leadership position in the country.

He continued: “Preparation for this election has taken place over 30 years. I have prepared myself to be rugged, to have integrity, and I have never soiled my hands in 30 years as a young person until now. I have prepared myself for electoral processes from primary school up until where I received my Masters Degree from one of the best universities in the world.

“I prepared myself to fight for justice in a country that is unjust and unfair to its people. I have prepared myself to hire and fire people as an entrepreneur. I have prepared myself to communicate as someone who runs one of the best newspapers in this country. I have prepared myself to lead this country to the next level by exposing myself to hard work all over the world. As it is today, I don’t know who is more prepared to take leadership position in this country than myself."

On youth empowerment, Sowore emphasised that when elected, he would increase the minimum wage of workers to N100,000, while capable youth would be gainfully engaged through the various empowerment programmes already in the manifesto of the party.

He explained that his government would focus more on quality education, electricity generation, health, agriculture and development of infrastructure across the country.

“We have been talking of diversification of the economy. We have been talking of how to stop corruption and stop the looting that is happening at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC),” he added.