Adamawa APC Governorship Aspirant Warns Of Plans To Disrupt Rescheduled Primary

At a press conference in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Tuesday, Haladu counselled those planning violence during the primary, which will now hold on Thursday, to desist in their own interest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2018

Haladu Mohammed, a governorship aspirant seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, has warned the party of plans to disrupt the rescheduled governorship primary.

At a press conference in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Tuesday, Haladu counselled those planning violence during the primary, which will now hold on Thursday, to desist in their own interest. He also stated that no threat by any group can stop APC card-carrying members from nominating a candidate of their choice.

The Adamawa Youth for Change and Consolidation had earlier addressed a press conference, where they called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the party's leadership at the national level to reverse the direct primary mode for the selection of its governorship candidate.

In a letter obtained by SaharaReporters, the group cited security concerns for its rejection of the direct primary mode, as read by one Menan Kongo.

"The Adamawa State Working Committee opted to use an indirect congress in the conduct of all elections for the upcoming primaries of the APC in the state and got the approval of NWC.

"But just abruptly without any serious justification, the NWC stopped the ongoing process, dissolved the credible Giyade-led election committee earlier sent to Adamawa and rescheduled the election to October 4, 2018 and also altered election from indirect to direct primary mode," Kongo stated.

Kongo further noted that the group was not disposed to the direct primary mode, as according to him, "violent elements may hijack the process to throw the state into confussion".

However, Haladu countered the group's position, accusing them of being sponsored by "drowning politicians". He cited the direct primary conducted in 226 wards in the state for presidential nomination, which he said was devoid of violence.

He assured all concerned stakeholders that the direct primary mode, which represents APC's core values, will be conducted peacefully throughout the state.

