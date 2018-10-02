Akinyelure Emerges PDP Candidate For Ondo Senatorial District

He polled 338 votes to beat his closest rival, Omolade Oluwateru, who got 253 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2018

Ayo Akinyelure

Ayo Akinyelure has emerged winner of the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

Akinyelure, popularly known as 'Allover', emerged the winner after a keen contest held at Solton Hotel in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He polled 338 votes to beat his closest rival, Omolade Oluwateru, who got 253 votes.

The trio of Mr Akinyelure, Oluwateru and Olabisi Johnson — who polled 63 votes — contested the poll.

Bamido Omogbeyin, the PDP electoral officer, declared the results noting that Akinyelure beat Oluwateru by a difference of 85 votes. The former Senator will now serve as the PDP flagbearer for Ondo Central Senatorial District. He would be contesting against Senator Tayo Alasoadura of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

Speaking after he was declared the winner, Akinyelure said he would win next year's general election if the poll is free and fair.

"I have won the election and I am now a candidate of the PDP for the Ondo Central Senatorial District. I shall win in the next general poll if the election is conducted freely by the electoral body," he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections APC National Working Committee Meets Ambode In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Postpones Lagos Governorship Primary To 'Fresh Time And Date'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It's A Massacre! Four Votes For Ambode, 960 For Sanwo-Olu At Tinubu's Ward
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode’s Supporters Take Protest To Tinubu’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Ballot Boxes Missing In Epe But Ambode Declared Winner
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections APC National Working Committee Meets Ambode In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Postpones Lagos Governorship Primary To 'Fresh Time And Date'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It's A Massacre! Four Votes For Ambode, 960 For Sanwo-Olu At Tinubu's Ward
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode’s Supporters Take Protest To Tinubu’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Ballot Boxes Missing In Epe But Ambode Declared Winner
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Battle For Lagos Deepens, Buhari Meets With Tinubu, Akande​
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Shehu Sani Finally Gets APC Automatic Ticket
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Citing 20-year Rotational Arrangement, Murray-Bruce Withdraws From Senatorial Race
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections 'There Was No Voters List' — APC NWC Explains Postponement Of Lagos Gov Primary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Not Everyone Will Support You Publicly, But We're Praying For You, Kumuyi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad