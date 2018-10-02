Akinyelure Emerges PDP Candidate For Ondo Senatorial District

Ayo Akinyelure

Ayo Akinyelure has emerged winner of the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

Akinyelure, popularly known as 'Allover', emerged the winner after a keen contest held at Solton Hotel in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He polled 338 votes to beat his closest rival, Omolade Oluwateru, who got 253 votes.

The trio of Mr Akinyelure, Oluwateru and Olabisi Johnson — who polled 63 votes — contested the poll.

Bamido Omogbeyin, the PDP electoral officer, declared the results noting that Akinyelure beat Oluwateru by a difference of 85 votes. The former Senator will now serve as the PDP flagbearer for Ondo Central Senatorial District. He would be contesting against Senator Tayo Alasoadura of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

Speaking after he was declared the winner, Akinyelure said he would win next year's general election if the poll is free and fair.

"I have won the election and I am now a candidate of the PDP for the Ondo Central Senatorial District. I shall win in the next general poll if the election is conducted freely by the electoral body," he added.