'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair

Tunde Balogun, Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has insisted that the party's governorship primary election, which held on Tuesday, was free and fair.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had declared the governorship primary election illegal, stating it was yet to conduct any election in the state. See Also Elections 'There Was No Voters List' — APC NWC Explains Postponement Of Lagos Gov Primary

However, Balogun, who also addressed pressmen at Protea Hotel in Ikeja — same venue where the APC National Working Committee declared the election illegal — said the party’s governorship primary took place and that it was free and fair.

He said: “The primary took place and many of you were witnesses. We did the election, conducted it in all the 245 wards of the state and I could see at the ward of Asiwaju, the national leader of APC. It was visible there and you heard the results.

“I want to assure Lagosians that all the results were recorded and signed by all the agents of the two aspirants. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) witnessed the election.

“I want you to know, as the APC Chairman in Lagos State, that those elections were free, fair and transparent because you saw people who voted there.”

The APC NWC dissociated itself from the said “free and fair” election, noting that it would announce a later time when the election would be conducted.