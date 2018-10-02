BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sacked the Imo State governorship primary election committee led by Ahmed Gulak.

Oshiomhole announced the sack in a session with journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Oshiomhole, the result of the Imo governorship primary is fake, which necessitated the decision to sack the committee.

The governorship primary earlier held on Tuesday was marred by irregularities, with Uche Nwosu and Air Commodore Peter Gbulie declared winners in different results by members of the same committee. The primary was, however, eventually suspended indefinitely by the party.

That was after the state chapter of the party had raised the alarm over the sudden disappearance of Ahmed Gulak, Chairman of the governorship primary election committee, hours before the kick-off of the process, saying: "The Chairman of the committee and his members were lodged at the Rockview Hotel, Owerri, the Imo State capital, on their arrival from Abuja, yesterday, while materials for the primary election we're handed over to the Commissioner of Police for safe keeping.

"This morning, the State Chairman of the Party, Daniel Madueke Nwafor, went to the hotel to ascertain levels of preparation and to get the committee to retrieve the materials and begin the process of conducting the primary, only to realize that the Chairman is no longer in the room, he was lodged in. Most members of the committee are still around and have made it clear that they do not know the whereabouts of the Chairman of the committee."

Announcing their sack later in th evening, Oshiomhole said: "The case of Imo State is not too good news for today, but not surprising, they have to learn to begin to comply with rules.

“They have two fake results. None of them is genuine and we will disband, we will appoint fresh committee, an Electoral Panel that will conduct transparent direct primaries that reflect the will of members of APC in Imo State, regardless of the interest and the powers that were behind any of the groups.

“The truth does not require supporters’ club to stand; it has its legs, it has its heads and we will do just that.”