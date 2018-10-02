Nigeria At 58: Saraki Reveals Why He Snubbed Independence Day Parade​

“The governorship primary is holding today (yesterday) in Kwara and he must be present and after that, he will be holding a meeting with Kogi State delegates to the PDP National Convention.

by Daily Post Oct 02, 2018

Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has given reasons he was absent at the 58th Independence Anniversary celebrations in Abuja on Monday.

Two former Heads of State, Generals Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar, alongside Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, were among the dignitaries that witnessed the Independence parade with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Eagle Square.

However, Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were conspicuously missing.

In a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Saraki said he was out of Abuja attending to other important political assignments

“The Senate President and a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP is currently not in Abuja, he is at the moment in his home state, Kwara.

“The governorship primary is holding today (yesterday) in Kwara and he must be present and after that, he will be holding a meeting with Kogi State delegates to the PDP National Convention.

“These are two very important assignments that require his attention,” Olaniyonu said.

Saraki and Dogara recently decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Daily Post

You may also like

Read Next

Elections APC National Working Committee Meets Ambode In Lagos
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode’s Supporters Take Protest To Tinubu’s Residence
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It's A Massacre! Four Votes For Ambode, 960 For Sanwo-Olu At Tinubu's Ward
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Citing 20-year Rotational Arrangement, Murray-Bruce Withdraws From Senatorial Race
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Hours After 'Painful Decision' To Withdraw, Ribadu Makes U-turn On Adamawa APC Gov Primary
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Not Everyone Will Support You Publicly, But We're Praying For You, Kumuyi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections APC National Working Committee Meets Ambode In Lagos
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode’s Supporters Take Protest To Tinubu’s Residence
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It's A Massacre! Four Votes For Ambode, 960 For Sanwo-Olu At Tinubu's Ward
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Citing 20-year Rotational Arrangement, Murray-Bruce Withdraws From Senatorial Race
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Hours After 'Painful Decision' To Withdraw, Ribadu Makes U-turn On Adamawa APC Gov Primary
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Battle For Lagos Deepens, Buhari Meets With Tinubu, Akande​
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Not Everyone Will Support You Publicly, But We're Praying For You, Kumuyi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ambode Reveals Sanwo-Olu’s 'Records Of Rehabilitation' At Gbagada General Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shifts Lagos Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics No Ballot Papers, No Slips; It's Strictly APC ID Cards For Lagos Gov Primary, Says State Secretary
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections We Are Family; We Must Not Go Into Elections Divided, Ambode Tells APC National Working Committee
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chairman Of Imo APC Gov Primary Committee ‘Vanishes From Hotel Room’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad