Okorocha's In-Law Declared Winner But APC Cancels Imo Gov Primary Indefinitely

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Imo State governorship primary, which held on Tuesday.

This is just as Uche Nwosu, a governorship aspirant and in-law of Rochas Okorocha, Governor of the state, was declared winner of the suspended primary by the Imo State Governorship Election Committee.

Nwosu polled 455,655 votes in a landslide victory beating Air Commodore Peter Gbujie, who polled just 9,351 votes.

However, a statement by Yekini Nabena, acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC read: "The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the Party’s Senate Primaries in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

"The Imo State governorship primaries have also been suspended indefinitely."