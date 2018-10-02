Shehu Sani Finally Gets APC Automatic Ticket

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has given automatic tickets to Senator Shehu Sani, Suleiman Abdul Kwari and Barnabas Yusuf Bala.

The Senator, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, had expressed his reservations with the decision of the party in the state to adopt indirect primaries.

Sani had also declined to step down for other APC aspirants scrambling for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District ticket. The aspirants are Ibrahim Usman (Sardauna Badarawa); Shamsu Shehu Giwa; Gen. Mohammed Sani Saleh; and Uba Sani, a Special Adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

He had refused to defect from the APC and vowed to remain in the party, irrespective of the said pressure from his colleagues.

He, however, debunked the reports that Senator Aliyu Wammako, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, and Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina intervened and pleaded for his automatic ticket.

Kwari will represent Kaduna North Senatorial District, while Barnabas Yusuf Bala will represent Southern Kaduna Senatorial District.